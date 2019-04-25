× Experts say meth is on the rise in Iowa, and it’s a risk to police

Dubuque police say it was meth that caused an officer to become ill while he was searching an apartment in early April.

According to KCRG,

“Dubuque police initially responded for a disturbance at an apartment on Central Ave. There they arrested Nathan Chapman for domestic assault causing injury. While on the scene, officers saw drug paraphernalia They received a warrant to search the house and that’s when the officer encountered the powdery substance that tested as meth. Police then additionally charged Chapman for possession of a controlled substance.”

“The meth problem has not gone away,”- Lieutenant Joe Messerich

Deb Prier, executive director at Substance Abuse Services Center (SASC), conducted a study in 2018 to examine meth-use in Iowa. She found meth-related deaths are increasing.

According to Prier, “In 2017, there were 96 meth-related deaths in Iowa, compared to only 49 in 2013.”