× BREAKFAST WITH… Newly Elected Chairman of the Scott County Republicans ahead of 2020 Presidential Race

BETTENDORF, Iowa — It’s only April 2019, but we’re already talking about November 2020.

On Thursday, April 25th, we had “Breakfast With…” David Millage, the new Chairman of the Scott County Republican Party. He was just elected to the position in February, but he is no stranger to politics or the Quad Cities.

Millage was in the House of Representatives from 1991 until 2002, serving residents in Davenport and Bettendorf.

Millage is also an attorney at Gallagher Millage and Gallager with current Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher along with his father Robert.

Millage defeated incumbent Chair of the Scott County Republicans, Linda Greenlee, in February 2019.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Millage spoke with News 8's Ryan Jenkins at Ross' Restaurant in Bettendorf.

They spoke about a wide range of topics, including the changes Democrats have made to the caucus and the way those changes could impact the Republican party.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jenkins also asked Millage about the impact the 21 democrats planning to run against President Trump could have on the race.

Scott County is a unique place in the country. It has been named one of the top 25 battleground counties in the entire United States. Millage speaks about the job he has to help lead volunteer efforts in the county.

And finally, Millage responded to a question about the "biggest misconceptions" people have about Republicans in Scott County.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Facebook Live conversation continued after Good Morning Quad Cities, where Millage responded to questions about the Mueller Report, and the future of the Republican Party in Scott County.

He also addressed people watching, encouraging people to sign up as volunteers and to get engaged with the Republicans in Scott County, Iowa.