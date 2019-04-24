WQAD Sports April 23rd

Posted 10:57 pm, April 24, 2019, by
  • Assumption girls stay perfect in MAC with 6-0 victory over North Scott
  • Moline girls best rival Rock Island 4-0
  • Cardinals best Brewers
  • Cubs beat Dodgers 7-2
  • Iowa proud of growing Tight End U reputation
