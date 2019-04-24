- Assumption girls stay perfect in MAC with 6-0 victory over North Scott
- Moline girls best rival Rock Island 4-0
- Cardinals best Brewers
- Cubs beat Dodgers 7-2
- Iowa proud of growing Tight End U reputation
WQAD Sports April 23rd
-
WQAD Sports April 16th
-
Sportscast April 18, 2019
-
WQAD Sports April 4th
-
WQAD Sports April 2nd
-
WQAD Sports Feb 18th- Lady Rocks roll into Sweet 16
-
-
WQAD Sports Feb 13th
-
WQAD Sports Febuary 25th- Lady Rocks fall in Super Sectionals
-
WQAD Sports Feb 21st- Lady Rocks win Sectional, Maquoketa edges Central Dewitt, and more
-
WQAD Sports April 9th
-
The Score Sunday – Davenport North Soccer, FCA Legacy Dinner, NFL Draft, FCA- Coltin Quagliano
-
-
WQAD Sports Saturday Feb 16th- Hawkeyes miracle, Girls hoops, swimming and more
-
WQAD Sport April 12th
-
WQAD Sport April 15th