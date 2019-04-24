Wheel of Misfortune; Juan Jinez

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduce the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, April 24, 2019, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 18-year-old Juan Jinez. He's 5'6", 135 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. He is wanted by Davenport police for riot-aggravated assault, armed with intent and willful injury.

He's also wanted in Scott County for probation violation on original charge of trafficking in stolen weapons.

He is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.