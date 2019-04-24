What’s happening with the old Buchanan Elementary School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- An old elementary school is becoming housing for seniors in the community.

The old Buchanan School has been around since 1904 but has been empty for decades. The building, which is located at Telegraph Road and 6th Street near Smart Intermediate, is being renovated into 18 senior apartments.

The project is being partially funded by a $3 million Community Development Block grant.

Project leaders say the neighborhood doesn't have anything like this and expect the development to help stabilize the community.

"A project like this allows people to live their life down here in the west end to sell their homes and retire in a decent affordable home right here in the neighborhood they grew up in," said Project Manager Chris Ales.

The project is expected to be completed by June of 2019.