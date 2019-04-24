WHAT’S HAPPENING? NFL Draft Saturday, Run for Laughs, and Morel Mushroom Hunting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - People throughout the Quad Cities are getting ready for the NFL Draft. That's because part of Round 6 is being held Saturday at Augustana College.

A hundred years after the NFL was born, the league is bringing it back to the 13 cities where it all began. One of those cities is Rock Island. Sometime between 2 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, the league will be broadcasting a pick live from the Knowlton Athletic Complex at the college.

The gates open at 12 p.m. Saturday. There will be a fun zone, bounce house, skills clinic, and more. The event's free. Click here for more information on what's happening at the event.

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - You can help people in the Quad Cities who are impacted by cancer this weekend.

The 20th Annual Gilda's Club Run for Laughs takes place in the District of Rock Island this Saturday, April 27th. The event includes a 5K Run/Walk and a 1-Mile Fun Run.

You are asked to come dressed as your favorite Saturday Night Live character in honor of Gilda Radner and her vision of providing free support, laughter, and hope to those who have been impacted by cancer.

The goal of this year's race is to raise $20,000. Even if you aren't a runner, you can still give. Check out the "Sleep-In Option" here, as well as more race information.

QUAD CITIES - You may remember last week we told you about the expected surge of Morel mushroom sightings thanks to the warmer weather, and it appears that prediction is coming true.

Mike Mcgee sent me this picture of a few morels that he found near Mount Pleasant, Iowa this past week. As temperatures continue to remain in the 60s and 70s along with a few chances for rain, we'll continue to see more Morels pop up.

To learn more about these mushrooms and how you can find them, click here.