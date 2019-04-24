× Stray shower later Thursday… more rainfall near month’s end

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue for the rest of the month. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

Clouds and a few showers we had this morning has given way to some broken cloudiness this afternoon. Like yesterday most we’ll see highs in the lower 60s this afternoon with a few spots barely reaching 60.

We’ll still witness a few clouds overnight with lows back in the 40s.

By Thursday, temperatures will reach around 70 as an approaching weak cold front lifts some slightly warmer air ahead of it. This front could carry a possible light shower or two with it come later that afternoon, too.

The departure of the front will lead to a cooler wind but brighter skies for your Friday with highs in the 60s.

That takes us to the weekend and the return for more weather weather. That event will be focused on Saturday with showers and a few embedded thunderstorms developing that afternoon. That will end that night before we see some sun on Sunday. Highs in the lower 60s on Saturday will be a touch cooler on Sunday with highs not getting out of the 50s.

Looking ahead, more rainfall is still on track to start the new week with amounts ranging over an inch in some spots.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

