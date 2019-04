Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE- An East Moline neighborhood saw a large fire and caught it on camera.

This was video shot at around 6:30 Wednesday, April 24, by News 8 viewer Mary Ann Evers.

Crews were called to this garage fire in the 3700 block of Kennedy Drive.

Officials say no one was hurt and investigators are still trying to figure out what started the fire.