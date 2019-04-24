× Ride With Purpose During the 2019 Tour de Brew

It’s really a win-win-win…

You get to ride your bike along the beautiful Mississippi River, visit different local breweries and pubs, AND raise money for children who are fighting cancer.

The 6th Annual Tour de Brew is coming up on Saturday, May 4th. During WQAD News 8 at 11am on Wednesday, April 24th, one of the organizers is giving us a sneak peek at the new things you can expect at this year’s event and how you can participate even if you don’t like to bike.

Tour de Brew is described as “a scenic, fun-filled bicycle ride along the Mississippi River with stops at some great Quad Cities breweries and pubs in both Iowa and Illinois.” The ride is approximately 40 miles and the trail is paved with little to no elevation. You can ride as much or little as you like.

For more information – including a schedule and FAQ – click here.