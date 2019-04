Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND- A man was arrested in Port Byron after what Illinois state police call a lengthy child porn investigation.

Cody Redman, 24, is charged with six counts of possession of child porn.

Investigators say after receiving a tip from the National Center For Missing And Exploited Children they found a significant amount of electronic evidence against Redman.

Police obtained a search warrant and arrested Redman.

Redman is in the Rock Island County jail on a $100,000 bail.