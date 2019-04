Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINFIELD, Iowa -- A person who got stuck in a corn bin was able to escape.

The person got stuck in the corn bin shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Department. It happened in a rural part of Winfield, in the 2600 block of 120th Street.

First responders showed up and a helicopter was called, said the department. He was able to get out with a little help.

There were no reported injuries.