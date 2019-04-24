New Davenport civil rights commissioners appointed, former members ask for appeal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Davenport city council members appointed four new commissioners to their board. However, some former commissioners are appealing their removal.

Wednesday, April 24, Mayor Frank Klipsch filled four seats on the contested civil rights commission.

Just two weeks before he removed commissioners after they refused to seat other new appointees.

Two former commissioners, Nicole Bribriesco and Shylee Garrett. Are appealing their removal.

About a dozen people showed up to protest the changes to the commission.

A date will be set soon for the hearings on the former commissioners' appeals.