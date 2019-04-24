Mississippi River flooding sets records

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES- If you think this flood is lasting longer than usual, you'd be right.

The National Weather Service in The Quad Cities says this is the longest time the Mississippi River has been above major flood stage.

As of April 24, It's been exactly 32 days since the river hit above 18 feet.

That breaks the record for the longest stretch the river has been above major flood stage, the previous record was set back in 2001.

Meteorologists say we will continue to shatter the record.

The record high for the Mississippi River flooding was set back in 1993 when it reached more than 22.5 feet.