× Mid-day crash closes I-80 Westbound ramp

DAVENPORT, Iowa- A crash resulting in severe injuries forced a short ramp closure on I-80.

On Wednesday, April 24, around noon, Davenport police investigated a car crash at the I-80 westbound ramp to I-74 Eastbound.

“Due to the severe injuries of those involved and safety of emergency personnel on the scene the ramp was closed down for a short time.”

A Chevy Suburban was Westbound on I-80 exiting to I-74 East on the ramp when it left the roadway and rolled.

The man driving and the passenger were both seriously hurt. Both were taken to Genesis Medical Center ambulance.

“It is believed a medical condition with the driver may be a contributing factor to the crash.”