Mid-day crash closes I-80 Westbound ramp

Posted 4:35 pm, April 24, 2019, by

DAVENPORT, Iowa- A crash resulting in severe injuries forced a short ramp closure on I-80.

On Wednesday, April 24, around noon, Davenport police investigated a car crash at the I-80 westbound ramp to I-74 Eastbound.

“Due to the severe injuries of those involved and safety of emergency personnel on the scene the ramp was closed down for a short time.”

A Chevy Suburban was Westbound on I-80 exiting to I-74 East on the ramp when it left the roadway and rolled.

The man driving and the passenger were both seriously hurt. Both were taken to Genesis Medical Center ambulance.

“It is believed a medical condition with the driver may be a contributing factor to the crash.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.