Update: The I-74 ramp is open for traffic once again.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — An exit ramp off of westbound Interstate 80 was blocked to traffic.

Traffic cameras were showing about 10 emergency vehicles on scene at the I-74 ramp around 12:20 p.m.

Vehicles trying to use the ramp have been directed back onto I-80.

No word on what caused the blockage.

Click here for traffic information, anytime