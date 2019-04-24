Forget “Staycations” – You can now FAKE your next vacation!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You don't have to pack, deal with security lines, or face jet lag in order to show off your vacation pictures on social media. Just fake it!

There's a company called "Fake A Vacation" that allows you to plug pictures of yourself onto backgrounds of places like Hawaii, the Grand Canyon, and other popular vacation spots.

Leaders of the Nebraska-based company say their clients use their services because they want to have pictures of them "traveling" on social media sites like Facebook and Instagram. Others do it when they have to cancel their vacations at the last minute.

According to the company's website, more than 33% of men say they faked a vacation and the number of millennial doing it is 56%.