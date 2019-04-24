× 4 arrested after police hear gunshots in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Four people have been arrested after police investigated a shots fired incident in Davenport.

According to a release, the four were arrested after an officer heard a single gunshot at Pinehill Cemetery early Wednesday, April 24, at 2:15.

Officers say they saw 19-year-old Darvion Lard, 20-year-old L’Mykalah Cooke, 23-year-old Kyneisha Robinson and 24-year-old Aliyah Dantzler enter a car, drive into a roundabout.

Police stopped the vehicle and questioned all four suspects.

They searched the area and found a live round in the grass near where an officer first saw the suspects.

Officers then located a silver “Star” pistol in the grass alongside the roundabout where the suspects drove prior to being stopped by police.

The gun had a spent casing lodged inside the gun preventing it from firing a second time. Police say the bullet was the same .380 caliber as the pistol they found.

The four denied the gun belong to them, denied firing the gun and police say they had inconsistent stories.

Police say they possessed the loaded gun within city limits without a valid permit to have it.

The suspects face the following charges: