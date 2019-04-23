Walgreens raising age required to buy tobacco

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Walgreens is taking steps to keep tobacco out of the hands of young people.

The drug store chain won't sell tobacco to anyone under the age of 21 starting in September.

The FDA put Walgreens “on notice” in February, accusing the pharmacy of violating rules that prohibit selling tobacco products to underage buyers.

According to the FDA Walgreens, is the top violator among pharmacies that sell tobacco products.

Illinois is among 12 states where you must be 21 to purchase tobacco.

Last year Walgreens began requiring an ID from tobacco buyers regardless of age, and has made tobacco products less visible in their stores.