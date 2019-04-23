× Trending on the dry side in the days ahead… Tracking river levels, too

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue for the rest of the month. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

The scene has been a bit more tranquil today compared to yesterday’s event. Clouds this morning will give way to some sunshine this afternoon allowing temperatures to top around the mid 60s. Not warmer than normal but actually quite seasonal.

We’ll keep the skies clear overnight with lows cooling down in the lower 40s.

Brighter skies will prevail for the most part as we go through the rest of the work week with highs approaching 70 on Wednesday to the lower 70s on Thursday. A weak front will show signs of dropping down Thursday afternoon adding some clouds and just and outside chance for a later day light shower. Right now, the focus will be east of the Quad Cities.

Another boundary will be slipping in by the upcoming weekend resulting in a few showers and embedded thunderstorms on Saturday before we briefly clear out on Sunday. Due to the position of the boundary highs will trend a touch cooler with highs just over 60 degrees.

The next crest for the Mississippi River arrives by the weekend with rises similar to the previous crest. Any heavy rainfall could certainly inch this number a bit higher, This is something we’ll be tracking in the days ahead.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

