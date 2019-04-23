Lawsuit filed over wrongful death by Rock Island tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND- A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed over the large tree branch that fell and killed two people during "Red, White, and Boom" celebrations at the Rock Island County Courthouse.

The families of Lawrence Anderson and Daniel Mendoza are now suing the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office, Rock Island County, The City Of Rock Island and Raney Horticultural.

Two other people who were injured when the branch fell are also involved in the lawsuit.

The tree was cut down a few days after the accident.

The Rock Island County Sheriff said the tree was a danger to the community and needed to come down immediately.