The city of Moline is now seeking bids to rebuild the Captain's Table in Moline.

It's been more than a year since the old restaurant on River Drive caught fire and was torn down.

The city has approved a plan for a one-story restaurant with a dining room and bar, along with a covered patio that looks out over the Mississippi River.

It's a different concept than the original two-story design, but the owners say they hope to get the new restaurant up and running by 2020.