Davenport shooting leads to school lock down and search

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Police are still looking for suspects after a shooting forced a school lock down.

Around 11:27 a.m. Tuesday April 23, Davenport Police arrived at the area of 13th and Sturdevant Street for a shooting.

Officers say they searched the neighborhood and found broken car window glass in the street.

They received a tip that a vehicle had sped out of the area.

No injuries or damage was reported on the scene.

Later the same day at 12:08 p.m. officers say they found a car with a broken window.

Suspecting that it was involved with the shooting, police searched the 2100 block of W 4th Street.

“Schools in the area were placed on lockdown as a precaution. No involved subjects were located and the lockdown was lifted.”

Detectives are following up on the incident. No further information is available at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.