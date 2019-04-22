YOUR MONEY with Mark: Preview of First Quarter Earnings Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to YOUR MONEY, we want to take it a step further. That's why Mark Grywacheski appears on Good Morning Quad Cities every Monday to give us his analysis of the latest business, economic, and financial news.

On Monday, April 22nd, Mark talked about the beginning of the first quarter earnings season and what we can expect from the first three months of 2019:

"Because of the pullback in U.S. and global economic growth we’ve seen over the past few months, expectations were fairly low going into this earnings season," he explained. "So far, the results have been modestly positive, but there’s still over a month to go in the earnings season and we’ve yet to hear results from many of the corporate heavyweights. So, it’s still a bit early to draw any meaningful conclusion."

Mark also gave his insight on manufacturing companies - like John Deere and Arconic - ahead of the release of their reports. Click the video above to hear his analysis.