Scattered thunderstorms likely Monday afternoon

This past weekend logged the second warmest Easter on record for the Quad Cities as highs soared well into the 80s. Now, we'll use some of that warmth and increasing moisture to fuel a round of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Depending on the amount of sunshine and moisture that arrives, a few of these storms could be strong with large hail and damaging winds the primary threats. The areas most at risk for the stronger storms will be along and north of I80 on both the Iowa and Illinois side of the river. The timing focuses on the 3pm to 8pm timeframe. As we've experienced in the last couple of weeks when certain ingredients come together we are always under the risk for a few strong to severe storms, but nothing ever seems to materialize. This could very well be the case again today. What remains in question is how much destabilization our area will receive and whether or not more moisture will stream in. To get a better chance for some stronger storms, we'd like to see a few hours of sunshine this afternoon combined with dew point values of 60 degrees or higher. While most model data suggests we'll meet the moisture, there are still several solutions that question the amount of sunshine we'll experience.

A narrow corridor of instability is expected to evolve in parts of the area by late this afternoon and into the evening hours. It may be just enough to get a few stronger storms going after 4pm. The main threats storms will bring today include large hail and damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat, while non-zero, is quite low at this time.

We'll continue tracking the situation into the afternoon and provide further updates as trends become more clear throughout the day. If you have any outdoor activities on your schedule, keep an eye on the sky, or better yet, download our FREE StormTrack 8 Weather App!

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

