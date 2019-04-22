One killed in shooting near East Dubuque bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST DUBUQUE, Illinois -- One person was killed in a shooting in the overnight hours of Easter Sunday.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Sinsinawa Avenue and 1st Street around 2:45 a.m. on April 21, according to a spokesperson from the East Dubuque Police Department.

That area is just east of the Mississippi River, where several businesses are located. According to a report by KCRG, witnesses said the shooting happened in front of a bar called The Cave.

Police said the shooting victim was taken to the hospital, where he or she was pronounced dead. Information about the victim is not being released at this time.

An investigation is underway and authorities are asking anyone with information to call 815-747-3913.