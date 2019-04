Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES- Parts of the Quad Cities were hit by a heavy downpour that flooded roads.

Moline's river drive outside the Taxslayer Center was turned into a swamp after an inch of rain fell in less than a half hour to create the flash flooding.

One car had to be towed away after it was flooded out by the heavy rains.

The Weather Service reports Davenport and other parts of the Quad Cities also saw an inch of heavy rain in just a few minutes.