LIVE: WIU Student Government President addresses “declining enrollment and morale”

If you can’t see the video, try here

MACOMB, Illinois- The Western Illinois University Student Government Association President Grant Reed is delivering a State of the Student Address today.

Monday, April 22, President Grant Reed will speak at 3 p.m. in the University Union Heritage Room at the Macomb campus.

“Our theme for the 2019 State of the Student Address is ‘The Time is Today.’ This year marks the 100th anniversary of student governance at Western Illinois University, signifying an important milestone for student representation and voice at WIU,” Reed noted. “As evident by the events of the past few years, it is undeniable that our University is at a crossroads. With declining enrollment and morale, now moreso than ever before, it is imperative for us all to take part in the dramatic positive and productive change that WIU needs. As we prepare to enter a new decade in the coming year, WIU must wholeheartedly embrace the unknown, adapt to the shifting demands of higher education, and become more dynamic and innovative in all that we do.”