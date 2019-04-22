× Gunshots fired amid car chase through Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Gunshots were fired as two cars were chasing each other in Davenport, according to police.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 21 police were called to the 4400 block of Cheyenne Avenue where the shots were reportedly fired. Investigators said they found shell casings in the street, but there was no damage or injuries reported.

Police said at least one of the vehicles was firing shots at the other.

The two vehicles involved were described as newer sedans, one was red and the other was white.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.