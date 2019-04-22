× Gonorrhea outbreak declared in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Illinois – The Rock Island County Health Department is reporting an outbreak of gonorrhea.

Nationwide, cases of gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis have been increasing, according to the COO of Rock Island County Health Department, Janet Hill.

In the last three months, leaders say Rock Island County has seen about 44 cases of gonorrhea.

That is enough to make the Illinois Department of Public Health to declare it an outbreak.

The disease can infect both men and women in the genitals, rectum and throat.

“Gonorrhea is a very treatable disease. Antibiotics, most likely, will knock it out,” said Hill. “If you’re not tested, you won’t know whether you have it.”

If untreated, it has the ability to harm the reproductive tracts in both men and women.

(Click HERE for a list of symptoms)

The health department offers walk-in STI clinics on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. The cost is $25 per visit.

Other testing/treatment locations include: