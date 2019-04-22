Easter Sunday fire leaves Muscatine home with $50,000 in damages

Posted 5:46 am, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 06:14AM, April 22, 2019

MUSCATINE, Iowa -- A Muscatine home sustained about $50,000 in damages from a fire that started on Easter Sunday.

The fire started around 2:10 p.m. at a house in the 1500 block of Washington Street on April 21, according to Muscatine Fire Marshal Mike Hartman.  The fire was burning in the back of the house.

Firefighters worked at it for about 40 minutes, said Hartman.  One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

There was smoke and water damage left behind throughout the house, said Hartman.  The cause has not yet been determined.

About 15 firefighters assisted on scene.

