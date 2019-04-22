Davenport’s new superintendent start date delayed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa- the new Davenport superintendent is starting the job a month later than expected.

Robert Kobylski was supposed to start June 1 but now he won't start until July 1.

The Iowa Board Of Educational Examiners denied him a waiver that would've accepted his Wisconsin administrator certification.

The state determined the classes he took in Wisconsin don't reflect Iowa's standards.

Kobylski says he's submitting paperwork from his doctorate at Loyola University in Chicago and has reactivated his Illinois superintendent license to fulfill Iowa's requirements.

He says he also has a back-up plan if that paperwork isn't accepted.