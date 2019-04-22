Tap here for watches and warnings in your area

Davenport’s new superintendent start date delayed

Posted 10:12 pm, April 22, 2019, by

DAVENPORT, Iowa- the new Davenport superintendent is starting the job a month later than expected.

Robert Kobylski was supposed to start June 1 but now he won't start until July 1.

The Iowa Board Of Educational Examiners denied him a waiver that would've accepted his Wisconsin administrator certification.

The state determined the classes he took in Wisconsin don't reflect Iowa's standards.

Kobylski says he's submitting paperwork from his doctorate at Loyola University in Chicago and has reactivated his Illinois superintendent license to fulfill Iowa's requirements.

He says he also has a back-up plan if that paperwork isn't accepted.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.