DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police say a man is facing several charges after he allegedly threatened to kill everybody at a QuikTrip station.

The Des Moines Register reports Gerald Evans Jr., of Davenport, was arrested Saturday, April 20 and is being held in the Polk County jail facing charges including terrorism.

Court documents say Evans called 911 several times to say he was driving to the QuikTrip to kill everybody inside, including his girlfriend.