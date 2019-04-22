× A few strong storms for parts of the area this evening… More dry days to follow

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue for the rest of the month. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

The first wave of a few showers and thunderstorms this morning will be giving way to another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms later today and evening. Given the ingredients, a few of these storms cold be strong. This coverage will be focused along the I-80 corridor and points north with the risk being large hail and a good rush of wind approaching 60 mph. A cold front associated with this second wave will push through later this evening putting an end to anymore activity for the rest of the night. Overnight lows will only drop around the 50 degree mark.

Quiet conditions are on track through the rest of the work week with more and more sunshine each day. After seeing highs in the 60s on Tuesday comes low to mid 70s for highs Wednesday through Friday.

Next round of wet weather is on track this Saturday with a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms before briefly clearing out by Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

