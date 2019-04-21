× Warmest Easter in 5 years is on track for today… Tracking next shower chance, too

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue for the rest of the month. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

From everyone here at WQAD News 8 we wish each and everyone one of you a blessed Easter Sunday. And what a day this will be! Around 80 degrees is still on track by this afternoon as the air is a bit drier from yesterday and the wind will be a bit breezy out of the south. I wouldn’t be surprised if we matched the warmest Easter Sunday since the Easter of 2014 when the temperature touched 82 degrees!

We’ll track a new system as we start the new week with scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms. Right now, the coverage come Monday morning looks isolated before increasing just a bit during the later afternoon and evening hours. There should be some dry hours in between which should climb temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Drier skies will take over both Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 60s before a weak disturbance arrives later on Thursday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

