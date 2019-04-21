The Score Sunday – Moline Baseball, Jacobs Brooks, JDC Sponsor Exemption, FCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Moline baseball talks about their 6-0 start to the Western Big 6 Season. The Maroons are gearing up for a big show down with Galesburg who is also 6-0 in WB6 play.

Monmouth-Roseville Jacob brooks is back playing the game he loves after collasping last season. Hear is incredible story and what is keeping his heart going.

The John Deere Classic has given out their first sponsor exemption for 2019. Ho Sung Choi will be making his second PGA Tour Start and Aaron Rodgers is excited about it. Find out what the JDC Officials are trying to do.

The FCA story of the week features an Erie Pole Vaulter that is soaring the new heights.

