Downtown Davenport community egg hunt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The Easter bunny came to downtown Davenport. Parts of 3rd street were blocked off to traffic for City Church's community egg hunt.

The church placed 2,600 eggs full of candy down the sidewalk. There were also bounce houses, free food, and a petting zoo.

Organizers say they hold the egg hunt to meet people in the community.

"We want people to know that downtown Davenport is coming alive," egg hunt coordinator Kathryn Bohn said. "There are churches down here that really want to minister to families. We really want to reach out to them and give them a place to come."

This was the second year for the City Church community egg hunt. City Church in downtown Davenport holds service on Sundays and Tuesdays.