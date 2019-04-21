Downtown Davenport community egg hunt

Posted 1:17 pm, April 21, 2019, by , Updated at 01:19PM, April 21, 2019

DAVENPORT, Iowa  -- The Easter bunny came to downtown Davenport. Parts of 3rd street were blocked off to traffic for City Church's community egg hunt.
The church placed 2,600 eggs full of candy down the sidewalk. There were also bounce houses, free food, and a petting zoo.
Organizers say they hold the egg hunt to meet people in the community.

"We want people to know that downtown Davenport is coming alive," egg hunt coordinator Kathryn Bohn said. "There are churches down here that really want to minister to families. We really want to reach out to them and give them a place to come."

This was the second year for the City Church community egg hunt. City Church in downtown Davenport holds service on Sundays and Tuesdays.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.