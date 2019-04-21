Colona home destroyed in Easter Sunday fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONA, Illinois -- A home in the Ponderosa Hills subdivision in rural Colona was badly damaged in a fire on Easter Sunday. Colona Fire Department said it responded to the blaze at just after three in the afternoon. When crews arrived, the home was completely engulfed in flames.

"It's just that the fire got a good start on us," said Colona Fire Chief John Swan. "We got a pretty good knock down on it. It appears that the house is pretty much a total loss but we're hoping the the family has insurance and that will take care of them."

No one was home at the time of the fire, but there were two house cats inside. Fire crews said they were able to rescue one cat.

The house was in a rural area where there are no fire hydrants. Fire departments from Carbon Cliff, Coal Valley, Geneseo, and Silvis assisted with a steady water supply.

Swan said the fire appears to have started inside, but the cause is still under investigation.