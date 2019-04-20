YWCA Quad Cities hosts Race Against Racism run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- YWCA Quad Cities hosted it's first Quad Cities Inaugural Race Against Racism. The 5k run was in downtown Rock Island.

Participants could walk, run, or do the one mile fun run. It was $30 to run and $25 to walk. All the proceeds from the race benefits YWCA Quad Cities.

10 people were also recognized by the organization for their actions against racism in the community.

"It's just really to get everybody together in our community," YWCA President Julie Larson said. " Stand up against racism, walk together, and have a good time."

With over 300 runners this year, they plan to hold another run next year.