Sportscast April 20, 2019

Quad City Steamwheelers get back into the win column after beating the Tucson Sugar Skulls 72-54.

Rock Island Softball stays perfect in the Western Big 6 with a sweep over United Township 9-3 and 6-4.

Moline Softball earns a sweep of Alleman 9-4 and 2-1.

Moline Baseball improves to 6-0 in the Western Big 6 beating Alleman 9-5 and 23-5.

Galesburg also improves to 6-0 by beating Quincy 11-3 and 6-0.

Augustana Baseball drops their third straight game falling to Wheaton 4-3.

Pleasant Valley Soccer wins a cross river battle against Moline 2-1.

Vote for this weeks Midwest Technical Institute Score Standouts.

