New attraction at Snowstar that doesn’t require any snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANDALUSIA, Illinois -- There's a new attraction at snow star sports in Andalusia, but it doesn't require any snow. It's the new sky flyer zip line.

Saturday, April 20th, was opening day. Snowstar sold out tickets for the day, over 60. The zip line will be up year round, meaning people can zip line over skiers.

At the highest point, the zip line hits up to 100 feet above ground. Zip liners can gain some speed on it, going up 35 miles per hour.

"It's a great time," Snowstar marketing manager Rod Leatherman said. "It's a great way to see the hills, valleys, and nature. Our longest run goes 1,300 feet."

There are 4 different lines and the total ride takes about an hour.

Tickets for the new zip line are $40.