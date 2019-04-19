× Where Bettendorf drivers will see lane closures starting April 22nd

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Drivers in Bettendorf will see some lane closures starting on Monday, April 22 related to Interstate 74 construction.

Intermittent lane closures will last between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. for Illinois-bound drivers as crews do watermain work. The closures will be between Middle Road and Lincoln Road and may close the shoulders as well.

Work is expected to last for about two weeks.

Grant Street/U.S. 67 will be down to two lanes between 16th Street and 12th Street during the day for about four weeks. Crews will be working to remove the Iowa-bound viaduct on I-74.

