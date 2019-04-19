× Video shows man pull gun on Kewanee cop, it doesn’t end how you’d expect

KEWANEE, Illinois- A video posted on their Facebook page shows the moment a man pulls a gun on a Kewanee Police officer.

Police say around 11:45 pm on April 13th, 2019, they arrested Tyler J. Demuynck 29, of Bradford, Illinois for multiple weapons offenses after he pulled a firearm on a police officer during a suspicious activity complaint.

“No shots were fired by either Demuynck or the police officer. A loaded .380 caliber handgun was recovered from the scene.”

The cops showed up after a complaint of people switching license plates on cars at the Beck’s South Gas Station and the Royal Oaks Nursing Home, both located in Kewanee, Illinois.

“Sergeant Stephen Kijanowski spotted one of the suspect vehicles leaving the area. Sergeant Kijanowski was able to follow the vehicle as it pulled into a driveway in the 800 block of Willow Street in Kewanee. As Demuynck exited the vehicle, Sergeant Kijanowski initiated a consensual encounter to speak with him about the complaint. After approximately 24 seconds, the suspect quickly reaches into the front pocket of his sweatshirt and pulls out a loaded .380 caliber handgun. Sergeant Kijanowski pulled his service weapon in response. While pulling out the gun, the suspect ends up fumbling with the gun and it dropped to the ground.”

See the video for yourself below!