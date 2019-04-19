Tim Ryan stops in Muscatine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Muscatine, Iowa- The Ohio congressman Tim Ryan is campaigning for president in Muscatine.

Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan met with voters the morning of April 19 at the Coffee Belt in Muscatine.

He's represented Ohio in the US house since 2003 and announced his candidacy earlier in the month.

The congressman says his campaign is about rebuilding the middle class, by extending access to things like education and health care.

Congressman Ryan has also expressed support for a single national health insurance program.