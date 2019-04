Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois- The Rock Island viaduct will be closed during the night for repair work.

From Sunday April 22 to August 1, The Rock Island viaduct will be closed for repairs.

According to the city, it will be nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday night through Thursday.

The viaduct will be open like normal between 5 a.m. on Friday through 8 p.m. Sunday.

"The work includes removal and replacement of the parapet wall and street lighting."