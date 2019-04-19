Quad City Stemwheelers prepare for the Tucson Sugar Skulls

The Quad City Steamwheelers have lost three straight games and are coming off a bye week.  They return to their home turf to host the Tucson Sugar Skulls.  In their bye week the players and coaches established doing the little things right on the defensive side of the ball.

