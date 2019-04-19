× Power line sparks Moline house fire

MOLINE, Illinois- Firefighters are still investigating a house fire, but believe it may have started with a power line.

Friday, April 19, around 11:30 a.m firefighters arrived at the 3700 block of 33rd ave in Moline.

When they arrived they found the top part of the house on fire.

Officials say the fire was under control in about half an hour and crews took another hour and a half to finish up at the scene.

They are still investigating the cause but say it may be related to the power line above the home touching the house.

No injuries were reported and the house had no one living in it at the time.

Damage is estimated at $15K.