One person hurt during a kitchen fire in a Muscatine apartment

MUSCATINE, Iowa – Nearly a dozen firefighters rushed to 403 West 4th Street on Thursday night, after a kitchen fire was reported in apartment B, according to fire officials.

One person who lived in the building was hurt. That person was transported by ambulance to Trinity Muscatine in stable condition.

The 911 call came into the center just before midnight on April 18.

When crews arrived they could see fire through the second story window on the backside of the building, according to the Muscatine Fire Department.

Firefighters began to attack the fire, and knocked down the main body of the fire in less than 15 minutes.

They then continued to overhaul the rest of the apartment building to make sure the fire was completely out.

There was fire damage throughout the apartment and limited water and smoke damage to other apartments.

The investigation is complete, and initial reports are that the fire started in the kitchen.

The building did have smoke-alarms that were activated.

Direct fire and smoke loss estimate is approximately $7,500, with about $2,500 to the structure and $5,000 to the contents.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the residents of the building.

No firefighters were hurt during the response to this fire.

The Muscatine Fire Department was assisted by the Muscatine Police Department. Approximately 11 fire fighters responded to the fire, including off duty personnel.