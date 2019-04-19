NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Easter Hacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I'm going to set the scene for you. It's Easter Morning... and you forgot one of the most important items -

The Easter Basket.

You have all the candy boxes, but no basket - and you don't have time to run out to the store to buy one. This is what you can do! During Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, April 19th, we transformed candy boxes into a Easter baskets. Click the video above to see if/how it works!

Next, we did something a little crazy with Peeps. Whether you love them or hate them, this is a fun way to incorporate them into your Easter decor. Click the below to see how to make a Center-Peep and click here to find some more crafty ideas for Easter from Target.

Ketz's Concoction Friday was very unique. A guy Jon works out with asked him to make a drink he had at the 1908 Draught House a couple of weeks ago in Des Moines. The drink is called Tiki Tiki, and boy was it good. There's no real recipe to it, but the ingredients involve Bacardi Dragon Berry Rum, Sour Mix, Pineapple Juice, and Grenadine. Take a look at it below.