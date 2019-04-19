× Mount Pleasant man arrested on drug charges

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — Police arrested a man on several felony drug charges on April 19 as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Dagan Whaley, 35, of Mount Pleasant, was charged with three counts of delivering meth, one count of possessing marijuana and four counts of a tax stamp violation. All these charges are felonies.

The arrest came after police executed a search warrant at 1918 W Courtland St.

Whaley is being held in the Henry County Jail on a $100,000 bond.