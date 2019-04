DAVENPORT, Iowa — A portion of a two-story home is left blacked and burned after a fired early in the morning on April 19.

The Davenport Fire Department told News 8 the call came in at 4:24 a.m. When they got to 1319 Myrtle St., they found the backside of the house was involved.

Crews had the fire under control in 15 minutes. There were no injuries, and no one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

